Microbot Medical Secures Patent Allowance In China; Third Global Jurisdiction In 2021 To Recognize Novelty Of 'One & Done' Technology

HINGHAM, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced that China has become the latest global jurisdiction to issue a Notice of Allowance (NOA) for the Company's innovative 'One & Done' guidewire technology, joining the European Union along with those received earlier this year from Japan and Israel. Globally, the Company now holds a total of 44 patents issued/allowed and 24 pending patent applications.

"This latest patent allowance will expand protection of our One & Done technology, while we pursue solutions that provide better patient outcomes and healthcare economics," commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. "We secured three patents in the last year that we believe have strengthened our place in large addressable markets, and we intend to continue to strategically pursue more jurisdictions to create further barriers for entry to fortify our competitive advantage."

The allowed claims cover a double guidewire comprising a first hollow guidewire (outer tube) and a second guidewire (inner tube), each of the first and second guidewire is pre-shaped to impart a lateral deflection to its distal portion. An adjuster mechanism is operable to displace the inner tube longitudinally relative to the outer tube between at least three states. Each such state displaces the deflection of the outer and the deflection of the inner tube relative to each other, thereby adjusting the properties of curvature and stiffness of the distal portion of the entire double guidewire.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) - Get Report is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotm edical.com.

