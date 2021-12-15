Microbot Medical Achieves Design Freeze Of The LIBERTY® Robotic System; Meets Previously Stated Milestone Timeline

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) achieved the design freeze objective for the LIBERTY® Robotic System. This milestone demonstrates the continued progress towards the commercialization of the world's first fully disposable robotic system. The Company's ability to reach this milestone within the previously stated timeframe reflects the tireless efforts of the Company's engineering team, along with data compiled from the numerous feasibility animal studies and physician feedback. With the design freeze, in accordance with the Company's previously provided timeline, the next meaningful milestone is the filing of the pre-submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the first quarter of 2022.

"This critical milestone brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of commercializing the LIBERTY Robotic System, which has the potential to change the way surgical robotics are viewed, from large capital equipment that burden the healthcare system to a disposable and integrated system in the treatment flow," commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President. "Meeting this meaningful milestone, within the timeframe we previously provided, gives us the confidence we will continue in our path toward commercialization. I want to commend our engineering team for their ingenuity and dedication to executing this milestone on time, as well as the valuable input and partnership by our Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). We are now positioned to pursue additional near-term objectives, including the FDA pre-submission, and securing clinical sites to support any regulatory requirements."

The Company will be showcasing the LIBERTY® Robotic System during a live presentation in San Francisco, CA on Jan 10th at 9:00 am PT/12pm ET. The Company is also scheduling private meetings on January 10 th, 11 th and 12 th and physicians, industry professionals, analysts and investors that want to view and operate the LIBERTY Robotic System can schedule a meeting by registering at events@microbotmedical.com. Please note that due to limited availability some meeting requests may not be fulfilled.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) - Get Microbot Medical Inc Report is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

