Microbiome Landscape Start-up Funding Analytics 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Startup Funding Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This module captures the analytics associated with startup funding activity in the Microbiome space over several years (2015-2020). It helps understand startup activity in not just human health but also across industries such as Agriculture, Food & Beverage to unravel investor enthusiasm in this space. Trends captured include investments in microbiome companies over time; Distribution by geography, funder type, funding round; Allocation by industry, disease area; Top 5 investors; Top companies that have raised the most capital.This module is a rigorous assessment of the industry trends supported by detailed segmentation across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity. The dataset behind the report is based on real world evidence that will drive actionable business insights. Follow trends over the years captured across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity to power data driven marketing campaigns to fund raising to investor pitches, and business/corporate development activities. Tap into premium data sources that leverage NLP and relational search paradigm to uncover relevant data points, all in one package.Over 40K scientific publications, > 3K grants, and 100s of trials and funding activities have been analyzed to provide firms with actionable business insights. The report is unique in focusing on the real-world evidence of activity and uptake within these four pillars:

Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging. A Chinese funding agency is the leading body that has been supporting a lot of published research, this is especially notable given the current contentious climate with China .

. Microbiome research grants continue to increase. Infectious disease and cancer researchers are the top award recipients. The US and EU have the most funding.

COVID-19 has not dented the number of ongoing clinical trials focused on the microbiome. It has an unprecedented influence in the field of Oncology trials. Infectious disease is the main one in the microbiome pipeline is focused on a wide variety of indications.

Exponential growth in investment has been seen in microbiome focused companies. 2020 has been a landmark time for the field of microbiome with investors betting big in companies in agriculture, food, and infectious disease.

Key Topics Covered:

Microbiome Based startup Activity (2015-2020)

Investment trend

Distribution by countries

Distribution by funder type and funding round

Microbiome investing by industry and disease area

Top 5 Investors

Top 3 companies from 2015-2020 that have raised the most capital

