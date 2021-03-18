Microba Life Sciences Appoints Experienced Executive Mark Capone To The Board

BRISBANE, Australia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microba Life Sciences has appointed international executive, Mark Capone, as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, bringing with him more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences sector.

Mr Capone spent 17 years with Myriad Genetics, most recently as President and CEO, where he transformed a pioneering start-up into one of the largest precision medicine companies in the world.

Mr Capone led Myriad to total annual revenues of more than $800 million and steered the development and launch of more than a dozen reimbursed molecular diagnostics.

Prior to Myriad, Mr Capone had a career with Eli Lilly and Company also spanning 17 years, working throughout the entire value chain.

"I am very excited to join the board of Microba and have been impressed with the science, mission and leadership of the company," Mr Capone said.

"Diagnosing disease accurately and predicting response to therapies are still major challenges in a range of health conditions."

"Microba are at the forefront of this work, particularly in the area of the gut microbiome and I look forward to providing insights to accelerate this success."

Microba Life Sciences CEO Blake Wills said that the company would benefit from Capone's extensive experience as it moves into the next phase of development.

"We are delighted to have Mark join our Board and are grateful for the knowledge and experience he will bring in the reimbursed diagnostics space," he said.

"Microba has microbiome-derived therapeutic and diagnostic programs which are progressing rapidly towards the clinic and Mark has already demonstrated his ability to add significant value."

"The commercialisation expertise and experience of Mark in the US market strongly complements the existing board and senior management of the company."

Mr Capone currently serves as President and CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors, LLC, is a non-executive board member of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM), and is a non-executive director and executive advisor for NephroSant.

About Microba Life Sciences

Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome science company uncovering new biology for diagnostic applications to improve patient outcomes. Powered by precision analysis, Microba's diagnostic discovery platform is harnessing the microbiome to identify medically relevant biomarkers to enable new diagnostic tools. By combining human data with advanced artificial intelligence approaches, Microba can rapidly identify microbiome signatures associated with disease diagnosis or treatment response.

