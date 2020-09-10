Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces NEW Jacket™ Disposable Biopsy Valve

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy recently expanded its presence in the Infection Prevention market with the launch of the Jacket Disposable Biopsy Valve.

Double valve system to minimize leakage and prevent spraying

Improved seal with three points of contact

Internal funnel seal hugs and flexes with inserted accessories without gaping

The Jacket Disposable Biopsy Valve is used to cover the opening to the biopsy and suction channel of gastrointestinal endoscopes. Because it's a single-use device, physicians can be more confident in limiting potential contamination between patients. Additionally, the double valve seal helps maintain insufflation and minimizes leakage of biomaterial.

"The Jacket Biopsy Valve is an exciting addition to our product portfolio because of its unique design. The double valve seal helps to minimize spitting and spraying of biofluids, especially in this challenging COVID time," stated Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "With each product we develop, we are committed to patient safety and the well-being of healthcare professionals."

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

www.mtendoscopy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-tech-endoscopy-announces-new-jacket-disposable-biopsy-valve-301128047.html

SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy