Micro Kickboard Announces Scooters Made From Recycled Fishing Nets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In another step towards sustainability, Micro Kickboard is launching a new line of children's scooters made of recycled materials, specifically from the maritime industry. This new line, launching in November, has been manufactured using recycled fishing nets and other plastic waste left behind in the ocean. It is estimated that 640,000 tons of nets, ropes and other equipment are discarded each year, threatening marine life and our ecosystem. Micro reports that by recycling this "green plastic," the company not only contributes to cleaner oceans, it also helps reduce Micro's ecological footprint during manufacturing. The company is able to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 82%, compared to using non-recycled materials.

The project is one of several pro-environmental efforts being pursued by Micro Mobility headquarters in Switzerland. Micro has been a pioneer of fuel-free transportation for short "micro" distances since 1999 and has spearheaded the transition of scooters from toys to environmentally friendly transport for both children and adults.

The new ECO-Collection consists of two models: the Mini Deluxe ECO for ages 2-5 and the Maxi Deluxe ECO for ages 5-12, available in an exclusive "eco green" colorway. Micro's Mini and Maxi scooters have each been recipients of numerous design awards throughout the years, and are often named "The Best Scooters for Kids." Micro's new Mini Deluxe ECO and Maxi Deluxe ECO can be found at microkickboard.com and at select retailers, including Micro's pop-up store in Playa Vista, California. As with all Micro scooters, the Mini and Maxi ECO have passed the most stringent USA safety tests; consumers can expect the same quality, stability and smooth glide for which Micro is known.

Micro Kickboard is continually striving to make its scooters more sustainable. Owners Julie and Geoff Hawksworth describe this particular effort saying, "Fishing nets are designed to withstand extreme conditions and therefore use the highest-quality materials. When left in oceans, they trap and kill millions of fish. Recycling these nets makes oceans safer for marine life while using materials tough enough to meet Micro's rigorous quality standards. This is an exciting step for us. Our new ECO scooters are a natural extension of the Micro commitment to corporate sustainability, which started years ago by producing a high-quality product, made to last for decades, as all parts are replaceable." Micro hopes to continue making strides with recycled materials while also providing quality products for everyone in the family to enjoy.

