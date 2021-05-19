Micro Kickboard Announces Flash Sale To Celebrate National Scooter Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday, May 19, is National Scooter Day. Micro Kickboard, the official host, is announcing a 12-hour flash sale, offering special savings off select products on Amazon and their website microkickboard.com.

The seventh annual National Scooter Day is made possible by Micro Kickboard, who registered it as a national holiday. Whether it's a ride around the block, a socially distant commute, or a cruise through the neighborhood, Micro invites all scooter riders to celebrate the benefits of scooting -- from getting fresh air and exercise to spending family time together, all with the bonus of reducing our carbon footprint.

Scooting on Micro has increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as people look to stay active near home and spend quality time together, but also in recent years as people look for convenient and reliable alternative transportation options.

Micro Kickboard's flash sale will take place from noon to midnight EDT on Wednesday, May 19. Classic favorites and new styles will both be available with special pricing.

To share in Micro's celebration of National Scooter Day, strap on your helmet, grab your Micro and post to social media tagging @microkickboard and use the hashtag #NationalScooterDay!

CEO and Owner of Micro Kickboard Julie Hawksworth said, "We created National Scooter Day because we wanted a day to focus on why people love to ride scooters. Micro scooters are the family favorite because they get you places faster and they're fun to ride -- at any age. We're excited to offer special pricing today to encourage others to join in celebrating our national holiday. Happy National Scooter Day!"

