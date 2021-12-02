Micro Injection Molding Machine Market Worth $609 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Micro Injection Molding Machine Market by Type (0-10 tons, 10-30 tons and 30-40 tons), Application (Medical, Automotive, Fiber Optics, Electronics), and Region (APAC,...

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report " Micro Injection Molding Machine Market by Type (0-10 tons, 10-30 tons and 30-40 tons), Application (Medical, Automotive, Fiber Optics, Electronics), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Micro Injection Molding Machine Market size is projected to reach USD 609 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% from USD 381 million in 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245710637

Browse in-depth TOC on "Micro Injection Molding Machine Market"145 - Tables 50 - Figures 183 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/micro-injection-molding-machine-market-245710637.html

Micro injection molding machines are machines used for the manufacture of plastics components for shot weights of 1 to 0.1 grams with tolerances in the range of 10 to 100 microns. This molding process permits the manufacture of complicated small geometries with maximum possible accuracy and precision. Part size is an obvious factor in determining micro molding. Micro molding produces a component or part that is: micro in size, micro in features, micro in tolerances. The basic concept of the micro injection molding process is quite similar to the regular injection molding process. The micro injection unit is integrated into the injection molding machine.

30 to 40 tons clamping force is the largest type segment of the micro injection molding machine market. APAC was the largest market for micro injection molding machine in 2020, in terms of value. Factors such as growth in automotive sector and rising demand from medical application is driving the market.

"30 to 40 tons clamping force segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type for micro injection molding machine market between 2021 and 2026"

The demand for micro molded plastic parts in automotive, electronics and medical application is driving the demand for micro injection molding machine with clamping force 30 to 40 tons. However, micro injection molding machine with clamping force 0 to 10 tons is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shift towards nanotechnology in every sector including medical, automotive, fiber optics, electronics and others is increasing the necessity of smaller high-precision parts.

"Medical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in micro injection molding machine market between 2021 and 2026."

The technological advancement in the medical industry is fueling the use of micro parts in its medical processes to enhance the overall procedure with better results for their patients. Intensive R&D is further increasing the demand for medical micro parts, thus, increasing the demand for micro injection molding machine in medical application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245710637

"APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the micro injection molding machine market during the forecast period"

In APAC, China is the largest micro injection molding machine market. Increasing domestic demand due to the rapid increase in manufacturing facilities and other commercial units is expected to continue driving the demand for micro injection molding machine in the region. Increasing population and demand, accompanied by initiatives for new technologies and products, are projected to make this region a promising micro injection molding machine market. The growing population will have a significant impact on automotive and electronics industry in the region.

The key players in this market are Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited ( Japan), Engel Austria GmbH ( Austria), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Japan), Sodick Co., Ltd. ( Japan), and Milacron Holdings Corp (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=245710637

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Injection Molding Machine Marketby Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500 and Above 500),Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metals), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injection-molding-machine-market-14623149.html

Metal Injection Molding Marketby Material Type (Stainless Steel, Low Alloy Steel, Soft Magnetic Material) End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Medical & Orthodontics, Firearms & Defense) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metal-injection-molding-market-27071745.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/micro-injection-molding-machine-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/micro-injection-molding-machine.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-injection-molding-machine-market-worth-609-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301435993.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets