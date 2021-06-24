Michles & Booth Founder Marcus J. Michles II Named To 2021 Super Lawyers®

TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Marcus J. Michles II of Michles & Booth has been chosen for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, a highly respected legal ranking guide developed by the Thomson Reuters subsidiary of the same name.

At Michles & Booth, Attorney Michles serves as managing partner. Prior to founding the Florida firm, he was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division, Third Special Forces Group and the First Special Operations Command. There, he often worked as lead trial counsel for classified federal government trials. When he returned to civilian life, he took on a job as a defense lawyer for medical professionals accused of malpractice. He realized he could help far more people if he worked on the other side of the courtroom; thus, Michles & Booth was born. To date, Attorney Michles has won some of the top medical malpractice verdicts in Northwest Florida.

For his success in representing injured Florida residents, Attorney Michles was listed in 2021 Super Lawyers® for the following practice areas in Pensacola:

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

This year marks yet another year of acclaim for Attorney Michles—he was also chosen for Super Lawyers® from 2006 to 2018 and in 2020. He is recognized by The National Trial Lawyers and American Inns of Court, among others, and is a Board-Certified Civil Trial Specialist by the Florida Bar.

No more than 5% of all U.S. practicing attorneys pass final selection for Super Lawyers® each year. This is due to the rigorous multiphase selection process each and every attorney must go through to obtain a listing, which comprises the following:

Third-party nomination

Independent review by Super Lawyers®

Blue Ribbon Review by top-rated attorneys

Thus, not only does Super Lawyers® recognize attorneys with objectively impressive careers, it also requires these attorneys to hold the respect of their peers. Designed to be a practical guide for those seeking legal counsel, it lists a representative number of attorneys from small, medium, and large firms who serve clients in over 70 areas of legal practice.

Michles & Booth is a premier plaintiff's trial law firm that serves clients throughout the state of Florida, with offices in Pensacola, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, and Tampa. Its attorney team is known for taking on all types of complex cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and Social Security Disability Insurance. To learn more about how Michles & Booth can help you, visit michlesbooth.com . To visit Super Lawyers®, go to superlawyers.com .

