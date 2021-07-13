Michigan Psychological Care Announces Opening Of New Autism Care Clinic In Alma, MI

ALMA, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Psychological Care, a privately owned provider of mental health, substance abuse and counseling services, has announced the opening of its new autism care clinic. The clinic, Michigan Autism Care & ABA Services, will be hosted inside Michigan Psychological Care's Gratiot Psychological Services office in Alma, Michigan. The clinic offers direct one-on-one therapy for children, ages 2 to 21, diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), focusing on physical, sensory, behavioral, cognitive and communication needs.

"The Michigan Autism Care & ABA Services clinic will allow us to better provide a diverse array of autism interventions such as incidental teaching, precision teaching, social skills and more," said CEO Brad Messenger.

Michigan Autism Care & ABA Services is led by Clinical Director Amanda Patterson, LPC, Clinic Director/BCBA Lauren Wilson, and Clinic Director/BCBA Nikki Reeves. The center is also supported by Gratiot Psychological Services staff, including a regional manager, behavior technicians, and several clinical and support staff who keep the center running smoothly.

"We are excited and looking forward to supporting the autism needs of Michigan and the local community by improving the quality of life for our children, teens and young adults who might not otherwise get the care they need," said Patterson.

Later this year, Michigan Psychological Care plans to open an additional office in Howell, Michigan.

Like Michigan Psychological Care's other locations in St. Johns and Midland, Michigan, Autism Care & ABA Services accepts all insurances, Medicaid and Medicare. For those outside Gratiot County, self-pay is accepted. Michigan Autism Care & ABA Services 989-796-4555

ABOUT MICHIGAN PSYCHOLOGICAL CAREMichigan Psychological Care's licensed therapists help families, groups and individuals receive the counseling they need to recover from substance abuse, anxiety and depression, helping them to reduce stress and restore hope. Michigan Psychological Care services include individual, group, family and marriage counseling, anxiety treatment, hearing care, autism support, substance abuse treatment and more. Sessions can be conducted in person or remotely via telemedicine counseling. Michigan Psychological Care has four offices across three locations, serving Clinton County, Alma, Midland and all of Michigan. Live the life you've always dreamed. https://michiganpsychologicalcare.com/

Media Contact: Lara Hakamaki lara.hakamaki@ccmcpsych.com989-292-3572

Related Images michigan-psychological-care-logo.png Michigan Psychological Care logo Michigan Psychological Care logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-psychological-care-announces-opening-of-new-autism-care-clinic-in-alma-mi-301332641.html

SOURCE Michigan Psychological Care