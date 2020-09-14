Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Supports Bridget McCormack, Brock Swartzle And Mary Kelly For Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced today that for the two Michigan Supreme Court seats up for election this November, the Chamber is recommending incumbent Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, Court of Appeals Judge Brock Swartzle and prosecuting attorney Mary Kelly.

"Michigan Chamber members are focused on electing candidates who will ensure Michigan has a fair and balanced Supreme Court," said Arny Rodriguez, Michigan Chamber Political Action Committee Chair and President and CEO, Technical Professional Services, Inc. "With so many important and complicated issues coming before the Court, voters need confidence that those ruling on precedent-setting cases are dedicated public servants' whose only intent is to be fair and impartial. McCormack, Swartzle and Kelly believe in separation of powers and will not legislate from the bench," added Rodriguez.

"A stable, predictable legal climate is a key factor in Michigan's economic competitiveness," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of Michigan Chamber. "At the Michigan Chamber, we know from experience that job providers can win a public policy battle in the legislature only to lose the war in court. The three candidates we've endorsed are independent, intelligent and fair-minded lawyers with strong track records of accomplishment and we are pleased to highly recommend them to Michigan Voters," added Studley.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Michigan Chamber member businesses provide jobs to over 1 million residents. The Michigan Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political, and legal process. More information regarding the Michigan Chamber can be found at www.michamber.com.

