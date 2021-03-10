Michigan Chamber Applauds House Action To Keep Chance Of Business Relief Alive

LANSING, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After struggling businesses all across Michigan were at an all-time low, given Governor Whitmer's veto of much needed financial relief, the House's action this afternoon to keep the relief alive gives them...

LANSING, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After struggling businesses all across Michigan were at an all-time low, given Governor Whitmer's veto of much needed financial relief, the House's action this afternoon to keep the relief alive gives them an ounce of hope," said Dan Papineau Director of Tax Policy and Regulatory Affairs. "After leading the charge on a comprehensive, thoughtful and significant COVID-19 business relief plan supported by a wide bipartisan margin, House Republicans continue to fight for our State's job providers."

"Despite Governor Whitmer's politically motivated veto denying businesses the relief they desperately need, House Republicans refused to stop fighting for the people of Michigan and immediately attempted to override the Governor's veto. Disappointingly, several House Democrats that originally supported the relief flip-flopped and put partisan politics ahead of good policy and opposed the override causing it to fail. We are grateful that House Republicans have continued their effort and included the necessary relief in Senate Bill 114 which was passed with a bi-partisan majority and sent to the Senate for further debate," continued Papineau.

"House Republicans have been relentless in their fight for business relief and the Michigan Chamber strongly encourages the Senate to follow suit and to send these business relief provisions back to the Governor's desk without delay," concluded Papineau.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

