Michelle Obama To Speak At The Nantucket Project's 10th Annual Gathering

NANTUCKET, Mass., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nantucket Project is pleased to announce that former First Lady Michelle Obama will join the conversation and an impressive lineup of guests at The Nantucket Project's 10 th annual gathering in September. The Circus of Ideas and Conversations will take place from September 23 rd through 26 th, 2021. For four days, attendees and speakers will convene to explore big ideas and compelling stories through a series of live talks, original films, and unforgettable experiences. Individuals can apply for a ticket through the Nantucket Project's website NantucketProject.com.

This gathering will mark the official launch of the Neighborhood Project, designed as an on-line conversation engine, The Neighborhood Project has been growing since its beta release in October 2020. Powered by the Nantucket Project's decade long commitment to story-telling, it is a proprietary digital gathering platform committed to the healing and restorative power of conversation. Members, known as Neighbors, join groups or start their own, watch a short tnp-produced film, and, according to their participants have some of the most meaningful conversations of their lives. For Scott and the tnp team, conversation has always the been the answer, no matter the question.

"Mrs. Obama is the perfect person to help us emerge from the pandemic in a live setting. She represents everything we believe in and the ethos that has driven us for the last decade; curiosity, exploration, an understanding of the importance of community and the power of conversation." said Tom Scott, Nantucket Project co-founder.

About The Nantucket Project: Co-founded by Tom Scott and Kate Brosnan in 2010, the Nantucket Project is an annual live gathering in Nantucket, Massachusetts that brings together the world's leading thinkers for thoughtful introspection, intellectually challenging conversations and transformative experiences. The project's mission is to harness the power of connection and discourse to spark change, growth and innovation. Some notable past speakers include Deepak Chopra, Ndaba Mandela, George W Bush, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Bryan Stevenson, Joy Buolamwini, Andre Leon Talley, Jennifer Garner, Neil Young, Hope Solo and more. In an effort to keep the conversation going and connect people throughout the year, The Neighborhood Project was born. The Neighborhood Project is a virtual community that facilitates important discussions allowing members to join small groups on a digital platform, watch tnp produced content and have discussions via video chat in an algorithm free space. Tom believes that through creating this thoughtful dialogue, people will be able to learn, grow and truly connect with one another.

