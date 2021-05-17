Michelle Jarrard Named Non-Executive Board Chair Of Crawford & Company®

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions has announced that Michelle Jarrard, a current Company Board member, has been named non-executive chair of the Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2021.

Michelle Jarrard was elected to the Crawford® Board in August 2018, bringing with her a combination of experience with innovation, technology and people. These skills will continue to prove invaluable to Crawford as it builds on its 80-year legacy and financial strength to become the embedded partner of choice for carriers and corporations.

Rohit Verma, Crawford's chief executive officer, said "I am delighted that Michelle has been named our new Board chair. Since she joined two years ago, her unique perspective has added depth and strength to the Board as a whole. Her expertise has been and will continue to be pivotal as we navigate the extraordinary challenges posed by the pandemic and strive to achieve our envisioned future and purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities. I am proud that our Board is one of the most diverse in our sector. I firmly believe that diversity fosters innovation, collaboration and creativity."

Michelle is a former senior partner of McKinsey & Company, where she held multiple senior leadership roles during her 25-year career, most recently as global chief human resources and talent officer from 2007 until her retirement from the firm in January 2016.

"Michelle's intelligence, energy and determination are assets to our Board, and as chair, she will serve our company and shareholders well. The fact that she is the first woman to chair Crawford's Board follows the proud legacy of Virginia Crawford, the company's first woman director, and adds to our pride and excitement," said Charles H. Ogburn, current non-executive chair of the Crawford & Company board. Ogburn will remain on the Board and will chair the Compensation Committee.

"I am honored to be elected Crawford's Board chair and thank the entire Board for its vote of confidence," said Michelle Jarrard. "This is an exciting time for Crawford as it celebrates its 80 th anniversary and continues to successfully execute through the pandemic while retaining focus on its strategic pillars, financial performance and people development. I want to thank Charlie Ogburn for his exemplary leadership of our Board, which has set the standard, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside him on the Crawford Board." In addition to Crawford & Company, Michelle is the CEO of BioCircuit Technologies, Inc. and a Board member of Lazard Ltd and Inspire Brands. She was a Trustee of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (2012-2019) and a Trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation Board (2014-2019).

Michelle has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Michelle has resided in Canada, the U.S. and the UK. She and her husband Jimmy currently live in Atlanta and have two grown children.

