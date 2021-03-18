Michelin Still Reigns Atop J.D. Power Rankings

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has again earned top customer satisfaction scores in the annual J.D. Power Awards. For 2021, drivers gave Michelin the highest ratings in Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction for Luxury, Performance Sport, Passenger Car and Truck/Utility Vehicles.

With these honors, Michelin has won 97 total J.D. Power Awards — more than any other tire manufacturer. It was the company's 18th consecutive highest ranking in the Luxury category and sixth consecutive highest ranking in the Truck/Utility Vehicle category.

The 2021 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study was based on responses from more than 28,000 vehicle owners of 2018 and 2019 model-year vehicles. Satisfaction was examined in four areas: tire wear, tire ride, tire appearance and tire traction/handling.

J.D. Power is a global marketing information services company operating in key business sectors across a variety of industries, including market research, automotive forecasting, performance improvement, web intelligence and customer satisfaction.

About Michelin North America, Inc.Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. ( michelinman.com )

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-still-reigns-atop-jd-power-rankings-301250153.html

SOURCE Michelin North America