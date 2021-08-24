The Michaels Companies, Inc., the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, today announced it will hire over 20,000 seasonal positions across its U.

The Michaels Companies, Inc., the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, today announced it will hire over 20,000 seasonal positions across its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers in preparation for the 2021 holiday season.

Michaels to Hire Over 20,000 Employees for the Holiday Season (Photo: Business Wire)

Michaels will host a seasonal hiring event in U.S. stores on August 28 and in Canadian stores on September 18. Both events will be held from 12 - 4 p.m. local time. The Company will hire seasonal team members across the organization.

"At Michaels, we're here for the Makers! Our priority is to serve our customers safely and efficiently in our stores and online. We are proud to have such an amazing, passionate and creative team in a fun and supportive workplace," said Joe Venezia, EVP - Stores and Chief Operating Officer. "Our seasonal team members are important to helping us create the best, most seamless arts and crafts shopping experience."

Michaels team members strive to make each customer experience exceptional every time, enabling Makers to make the world brighter and more meaningful during the holiday season. Michaels offers an exclusive seasonal assortment that features an array of seasonal décor and ornaments, beautiful floral picks and greenery, and the best tree lot in town.

Michaels seasonal team members benefit from competitive wages, flexible hours and a 30% discount, as well as an exciting and supportive work environment rooted in a culture that encourages passion and creativity. Last year, Michaels hired more than 50% of seasonal in-store positions into regular roles following the holidays. Many of these team members go on to become members of our store management teams, making these seasonal roles an outstanding long-term opportunity.

Candidates in both the U.S. and Canada interested in seasonal positions can learn more in stores or apply online at michaels.com/jobs (U.S.) or Canada.michaels.com (Canada).

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer in North America providing the best assortment of curated arts and crafts componentry. Our mission is to become the home for Makers - connecting content, commerce, and community - in our stores and online. We operate over 1,270 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. In addition, The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Our company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.

