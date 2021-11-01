Michael Zurbrigen Honored For Excellence In Business

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Zurbrigen, an American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Michael John Zurbrigen, a serial entrepreneur, whose net worth is estimated at over $200M, has attributed his success to the willingness of others to help him. Born the eldest of two, Michael had a difficult time navigating to adulthood. Having been bullied for being a stutterer, Mike was physically and sexually assaulted as a teen. Michael found it difficult to cope emotionally with the world around him and was homeless 3 times before dropping out of high school. Diagnosed with learning disabilities, ADHD, ODD, and suffering from mild dyslexia Michael found it difficult to perform at school. Learning in a traditional classroom was very challenging and his inability to focus had made success at school and finishing anything impossible. Simple friendships were relationships that Mike could not manage. He became a lone wolf. Soon drugs and alcohol took away any hope for positive growth and his life spiraled out of control. Broke, homeless, destitute, eating from dumpsters and unemployable off and on for almost 20 years, Mike was an "unwelcome hanger on" in this life. By the time he was 40, Mr. Zurbrigen had been shot, beaten near death, overdosed 50+ times, crashed cars, locked up in jails, pychwards and detoxes and as a veteran of emergency wards and chemical dependency treatment centers, his life was all but over.

A knock on the door from a Police Detective investigating him for Felony Theft by Swindle charge in 2004 ended up being the saving grace for Mr. Zurbrigen. The Detective took his confession, then proceeded to find Mr. Zurbrigen a food shelf, got him registered and brought groceries back to Mike's apartment and delivered a kindness that Mike knew he did not deserve. It was soon after that, Mike gave up his plans for his life and decided to spend the rest of his life helping others expecting nothing for himself. Upon that single act of kindness by a stranger, a life of giving, sacrifice for the welfare of others and compassion was born. Finding work, volunteering at the food shelf, cooking at the house of Charity and 12 step groups help Mike find focus and direction in a new life of helping others. Soon Mr. Zurbrigen was able to start a recovery home for addicted homeless people when a stranger turned new friend bought him a house! After years of sobriety and working with hundreds of addicted homeless men, Mike knew that sacrifice for others is the only way to live and to prosper. He had witnessed it in himself and countless others.

Mike realized that if this process worked to pull him from near death and created prosperity, then it should also work to improve the results throughout companies and organizations. It was then that Mr. Zurbrigen began to pool his experiences with some basic business management concepts. From this hybrid of knowledge, experience and a fierce determination evolved a new management development process and perspective to build leadership teams to insure long term objectives and success for businesses and other organizations. In less than 15 years Mr. Zurbrigen has transformed from a derelict menace and burden to himself, family and society to a contributing member of his community whose only purpose is to help others. Mike developed his business management system through the experience of respect for others and self improvement, and his and others' personal victories. Mr. Zurbrigen bought out his co-founding partner and brother Scott and grew the company by developing and investing in relationships not numbers. His company's performance is record breaking and enduring 10 years of 45% growth year after year with a value of over $200M. Mr. Zurbrigen has won multiple awards for helping the homeless, mentally ill, abused, entrepreneur of the year, companies to watch and awards for generously supporting our veterans, our Police, first responders and all those who have sacrificed for our great nation. Mr. Zurbrigen gets to be a husband, father and brother today and is grateful to share all that was shared with him through mentoring and other meaningful relationships.

