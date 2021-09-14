Michael Vaupen Joins Vestar Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Michael Vaupen has joined the firm as a Principal and senior member of its healthcare team, focusing on...

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Michael Vaupen has joined the firm as a Principal and senior member of its healthcare team, focusing on healthcare technology and services. Mr. Vaupen will be responsible for all aspects of the investment lifecycle, from deal sourcing to portfolio company management, and will play a key leadership role in the Firm's healthcare practice.

"Mike has deep experience in healthcare technology investing, which aligns perfectly with Vestar's investment focus, and we are confident that he'll have an immediate impact at the firm," said Norm Alpert, Co-President and head of Healthcare at Vestar. "As patients, providers, and payers all look to use technology to make more informed decisions on the cost and quality of care, healthcare technology is playing an increasingly important role. We look forward to Mike's contributions as we identify and partner with innovative companies in this rapidly evolving space."

Mr. Vaupen joins Vestar from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, where he focused on healthcare technology and services investing. Prior to that, Mr. Vaupen was an investment professional at Pamplona Capital Management, where he helped establish the private equity firm's healthcare vertical, and in the healthcare group at Oak Hill Capital Partners. He began his career in the healthcare investment banking group at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Vaupen earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am thrilled to join the Vestar team given the firm's long history of successful healthcare investing," said Mr. Vaupen. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues and our portfolio company management teams as we look to creatively deliver value and capitalize on strong healthcare technology industry tailwinds."

About Vestar Capital PartnersVestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies - as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions - with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

