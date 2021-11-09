Michael Skovira, MBA, MPAS, PA-C, Co-chair Of Clinical Quality Council Of Cross Country Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the establishment of its Clinical Quality...

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the establishment of its Clinical Quality Council. The Clinical Quality Council is represented by the organization's clinical leaders and serves as an advisory committee to the entire organization and its clients. Members of the Council include Dr. Hank Drummond, Liz Cantwell and Michael Skovira.

"The council will provide insight and guidance on national professional standards, best practices, public policy, and recent trends and their potential impacts to Cross Country Healthcare and our customers," noted Hank Drummond, senior vice president and chief clinical officer at Cross Country Healthcare. "Our purpose is to ensure clinical excellence and positive patient outcomes by leveraging creative, optimal practices, intuitive technologies, and innovative solutions to connect quality candidates with the essential jobs that will enable healthcare practitioners and organizations to achieve their goals."

"The Clinical Quality Council was formed to ensure we continue to excel at clinical excellence, support the advancement of the industry, and deliver excellent value-add for our clients," said Buffy White, group president of workforce solutions at Cross Country Healthcare. "The market necessitates us to assist our clients in solving for challenges they face related to talent. We intend to advise on trends and projections using analytics as well as new regulations and standards, and support crafting progressive delivery models. The mission of the council is two-fold: to ensure we institute best practices internally while also advising clients on their own best practices that will address their concerns which currently include core staff retention, supply generation, upskilling and reskilling talent, and overall cost and process effectiveness."

Hank Drummond, PhD, MDiv, BA, RN, will serve as the chairperson and the chief clinical officer. He is responsible for overseeing the organization's clinical, quality, education and regulatory compliance.

will serve as the chairperson and the chief clinical officer. He is responsible for overseeing the organization's clinical, quality, education and regulatory compliance. Liz Cantwell, BSN, RN, will serve as the co-chair and the chief nursing officer. Liz also serves as senior vice president of workforce solutions. She is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that provide healthcare facilities customized solutions to meet their specific workforce needs.

will serve as the co-chair and the chief nursing officer. Liz also serves as senior vice president of workforce solutions. She is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that provide healthcare facilities customized solutions to meet their specific workforce needs. Michael Skovira, MBA, MPAS, PA-Cwill also serve as the co-chair and as the chief medical officer. He is responsible for directing, coordinating, and administering all aspects of clinical quality improvement initiatives.

The council members will work closely with Cross Country Healthcare's executive leadership team to drive excellence in patient care and outcomes by bringing a clinical voice to all discussion areas. Clinical leaders and healthcare professionals from individual Cross Country divisions will also contribute their expertise to the council's initiatives.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

