Michael McDowell Has A Lot To Race For Heading Into Las Vegas

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Michael McDowell and the No. 34 CarParts.com team may be out of the championship hunt, the team still has a lot to race for— which includes making history for Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

FRM has a season-best finish of 16 th in 2016—the last season the organization competed in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. McDowell now wants to set a new high mark for FRM. The No. 34 team has been inside the top-20 in points all season, highlighted with five top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes, and a Daytona 500 championship. McDowell heads into Las Vegas 43 points out of 15 th.

Supporting the end-of-season push will be CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) - Get U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Report this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. CarParts.com will bring their familiar primary colors back to the No. 34.

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly shopping platform, connecting drivers with the parts they need to get from point A to point B with confidence. With over 1 million square feet of warehouse space, the company stocks a variety of collision, repair, maintenance, tool, and accessory products, including premium brands such as MOOG ®.

By constantly introducing design innovations that extend product life and simplify installation, MOOG ® has earned its reputation as the chassis industry's Problem Solver. The brand is committed to producing problem-solving suspension parts as well as award-winning technical support and training materials.

McDowell is proud to have CarParts.com on board to support his best season.

"We can't do what we do without the support of all our partners, such as CarParts.com," said McDowell. "We've had a great season, but it's not over. There are seven more races left, and that means seven more opportunities to get better and break records at FRM. There've been many positives from this season and there's still more to accomplish. We want to make history and we're driven to have CarParts.com be a part of that."

McDowell heads into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a best finish of 17 th last year.

"There is no taking away from the tremendous season that Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team have had," said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at CarParts.com. "We're proud of Michael and his success, and we admire his drive to make even more of an impact for himself and his team. It's the same philosophy we have at CarParts.com—striving to deliver the best parts and experience for our fellow drivers."

Sunday's race will be televised live on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET. For more information, visit CarParts.com.

About CarParts.comWith over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (PRTS) - Get U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Report is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row MotorsportsFront Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team- from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

