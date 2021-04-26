Michael Malarkey Joins HKA As Partner, Americas

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA has announced that Michael Malarkey has joined the firm as Partner.

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA has announced that Michael Malarkey has joined the firm as Partner. He will be based out of HKA's Washington DC office and lead business development for HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) Group.

Michael has extensive experience helping clients respond to regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and internationally, including Am Law 25 law firms, global external counsels, and Fortune 50 general counsels. His expertise includes investigative forensic accounting, fraud investigation, anti-corruption/anti-bribery remediation, complex dispute resolution, eDiscovery, and corporate monitorships. His thirty years of experience include roles in financial institutions, accounting and advisory services consultancies.

"Growth within our FACD group is a key component of the regions 2021 growth strategy," said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner and Head of Americas. "Michael has the experience and skill set to help our FACD group reach the next level," he added.

Prior to joining HKA, Michael held various leadership roles in some of the largest global expert consultancy firms. He earned a B.S. in applied economics and business management from Cornell University and serves on the Advisory Board of the Corporate Counsel Institute of the Georgetown University Law Center.

About HKA -HKA is the world's leading consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation and dispute resolution within the capital projects and infrastructure sector. We also have extensive experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes, forensic accounting matters and in cybersecurity and privacy governance and compliance. HKA also supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

