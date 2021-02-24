Michael Leipold Announces Candidacy For U.S. Senate To Represent Ohio - Decorated Military Leader, Dedicated Civil Servant, Family Man And Proud First Responder Fighting The Opioid Crisis In The Buckeye State

XENIA, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Leipold announced he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022 as a Republican, to replace retiring incumbent Rob Portman. A retired Chief Warrant Officer Four with 22 years of active federal service, Michael is a decorated Apache helicopter pilot, winning the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Medal for Valor on two occasions. Upon retiring from the U.S. Army in 2015, Michael continued his dedication to public service as a first responder EMS pilot, and has served as a MedFlight pilot for the past six years, working closely with local and state law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel.

"I am running for the United States Senate because I believe that the citizens of the great state of Ohio deserve better," Michael said. "Our country is at a pivotal time in its history and needs strong leaders that are transparent in their dealings. Elected officials should have the interests of their constituents as their highest priority, and I aim to change the current climate of the Senate - starting with responsible representation."

Michael Leipold: Bringing Proven Leadership Skills to the U.S. Senate

A devoted husband and father of eight children, Michael recognizes family as the foundation of his faith and his public service: "Family is everything," said Michael. "Family is where it begins; it's your support, and first community." Michael's other accomplishments and attributes include:

Six deployments as an Air Mission Commander fighting terrorism in combat locations within the Middle East , including Iraq and Afghanistan .

, including and . Served in senior level positions as an advisor and Subject Matter Expert.

Compassionate civil servant who leads by example, has never shied away from a tough challenge, and is proactive on issues that are important to Ohioans.

Michael is a strong advocate of Constitutional rights and equality, national security, Veterans' rights, term limits, and the sanctity of life. Michael also firmly believes in the "America First" doctrine, and is prepared to represent Ohio businesses and workers in Washington, ensuring that an economic boom works for all Americans. Helping to confront the opiate pandemic in Ohio is a top local priority for Michael, and he is member of the American Counseling Association, having personally assisted those with addiction disorders in their recovery.

As a U.S. Senator, Michael will bring teambuilding and leadership skills, a steady presence under extreme pressure, and an impeccable character devoted to traditional Biblical values to the U.S. Senate. To learn more about Michael Leipold's full platform and candidacy, visit him at: www.Leipold4Senate.Republican

