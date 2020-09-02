MICHAEL KORS (Photo: Business Wire)

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - Get Report, a global fashion luxury group, today announced the appointment of Hannah Colman as Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Choo, reporting to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005655/en/

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Colman has an unrivalled knowledge and understanding of the Jimmy Choo brand as one of company's earliest employees joining 24 years ago as Store Manager in the first boutique on Motcomb Street, London. From there she went on to serve in a number of roles including most recently President EMEA and Global E-commerce. Currently she has been serving as Interim CEO.

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Hannah has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo's growth with her instinctive vision for the brand. She has done an outstanding job leading the business during a highly challenging and unprecedented time. I have every faith that she will continue to lead Jimmy Choo to even greater heights. Our company has an excellent team in place and I am confident that under Hannah's leadership the brand will continue to go from strength to strength."

Sandra Choi, Founder and Creative Director of Jimmy Choo, said, "Hannah and I have worked together since the start of our fashion luxury house. I couldn't be happier that she will now lead our company as we continue to grow Jimmy Choo as one of the most important British luxury brands in the world. We share the same vision for the future of this brand that we both love."

Hannah Colman, Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo, said, "Having been part of the Jimmy Choo team since 1996 I am thrilled to be leading such an iconic British luxury house. Working alongside Sandra over the last few months as Interim CEO has been a great experience and it's a privilege to lead such a talented team who have done an incredible job of steering the brand through the events of this year. I take the responsibility of writing the next chapter of this remarkable luxury house incredibly seriously and couldn't be more excited by the opportunity."

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005655/en/