Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings As Special Advisor To The Board

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) welcomed Michael Jordan as a special advisor to the company's board of directors. The NBA Hall of Fame inductee, six-time NBA Finals MVP and Chairman of Hornets Sports & Entertainment has agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings in exchange for providing guidance and strategic advice to the board of directors on key business initiatives undertaken by the sports technology and entertainment company that went public earlier this year.

"Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur," said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder and CEO. "The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team."

As a special advisor, Jordan will provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.

Jordan's status as special advisor to DraftKings' board of directors is effective immediately. Further information about DraftKings is available at draftkings.com/about and the latest company updates can be found on Twitter at @DraftKingsNews .

About DraftKingsDraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings' Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

