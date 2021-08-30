Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates The King Of Pop's Birthday, Aug. 28-29

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Cirque du Soleil in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson ONE celebrated the "King of Pop's" birthday with a weekend filled with events and special appearances by Jamie King ,...

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Cirque du Soleil in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson ONE celebrated the "King of Pop's" birthday with a weekend filled with events and special appearances by Jamie King , Kenny Ortega , Rich and Tone Talauega.

Hi-resolution photos can be downloaded here Video of the event can be downloaded here

The birthday weekend celebration kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 28, with the #MyMJMoves dance challenge, judged by writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE, Jamie King, and show choreographers, Rich and Tone Talauega.

The day's festivities featured an exclusive Q&A with acclaimed director and choreographer, Kenny Ortega, in recognition of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the "HIStory World Tour," which launched on Sept. 7, 1996. Ortega was joined on stage by members of the Michael Jackson ONE creative team, Travis Payne, Jamie King, Rich and Tone, who all worked with Kenny Ortega and Michael Jackson. Making a surprise appearance was Michael's drummer of 30 years, Jonathan "Sugarfoot" Moffett, who joined the group in sharing memorable and inspirational moments of working with Michael.

In attendance and enjoying the afternoon's activities was Michael's son Princealong with several of his cousins and family members. The day's events culminated with everyone, including Michael's younger son, Bigi, joining his brother and other family members and a sold-out audience for a high-energy performance of Michael Jackson ONE. Ticket holders for the performance also had the opportunity to meet with representatives from The Estate of Michael Jackson, including the participants in the afternoon activities.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, attendees were able to meet Michael Jackson's longtime costume designer and author of "The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson," Michael Bush at an intimate book signing.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. on select show days. Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-jackson-one-by-cirque-du-soleil-celebrates-the-king-of-pops-birthday-aug-28-29-301365270.html

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil