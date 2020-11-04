Michael Hyatt & Company Reaches Agreement To Sell Platform University

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hyatt & Company has reached an agreement to sell its popular online membership, Platform University, to Inc. 5000 company, Advance Your Reach. Platform University first launched in 2013 and has since served more than 25,000 students in helping them build an engaged online following. It was one of the first products launched by Michael Hyatt & Company and has paved the way for the company's current success.

As Michael Hyatt & Company evolved, their focus shifted from coaching platform builders to coaching business owners, executives, leaders, and their teams. As part of this shift, they've spent the last year vetting candidates to become the new owners of the Platform University brand long-term. The search ended when they identified Pete Vargas, CEO of Advance of Your Reach. The sale to Advance Your Reach was finalized on October 30, 2020.

"There are two reasons we're excited about Platform University," said Pete Vargas. "One, there's never been a better time to build an online platform. And two, there are more problems than ever in today's world. Platform builders are uniquely positioned to solve those problems. We want to help them bring their message to a hurting world."

Advance Your Reach has gained prominent success in its industry by leveraging the power of stages to spread their message. As a successful Inc. 5000 company, they are on a mission to impact one billion people through helping business owners, platform-builders, coaches, and more book one million stages by 2027. Due to their relentless commitment to spreading powerful messages across stages, Michael Hyatt & Company found their strategic partner to take Platform University to the next level.

"This deal is great news for Platform University members," said CEO Michael Hyatt. "Advance Your Reach is the go-to market leader helping individuals use stages whether physical or virtual to take their messages to the world. Because of this unique expertise, they are poised to strengthen and further develop the value and support our members' experience. With Pete and his team at the helm, our members can expect an upgraded member experience over the next few months. I know they are going to love it."

About Michael Hyatt & Company: Michael Hyatt & Company is a performance coaching company helping leaders and their team win at work and succeed at life. They provide bestselling books, online curriculum, corporate training, and group coaching dedicated to helping leaders and their teams achieve more without sacrificing their personal lives. Their bestselling product, the Full Focus Planner, has sold more than 600,000 copies around the world and is a leading tool for helping achievers plan their years and organize their days. You can find out more at michaelhyatt.com.

Courtney Baker‪(615) 829-6509 Michael Hyatt & Company courtney@michaelhyatt.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-hyatt--company-reaches-agreement-to-sell-platform-university-301165241.html

SOURCE Michael Hyatt & Company