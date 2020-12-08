Michael F. Becker, Romney B. Cullers Selected To 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers

Michael F. Becker and Romney B. Cullers, Partners at The Becker Law Firm, have once again been selected for inclusion in the annual Ohio Super Lawyers magazine.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael F. Becker and Romney B. Cullers have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers list.

Partners at The Becker Law Firm, the two NBTA Certified Civil Trial Specialists were again named to Super Lawyers' most prestigious listing for their work representing plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury matters.

What a Super Lawyers Selection Means Super Lawyers magazine has become the industry standard for attorney rating services. Based entirely on peer review, Super Lawyers curates annual lists meant to recognize the most accomplished and respected attorneys in each state.

Much of the prestige associated with a Super Lawyers inclusion comes from its rigorous selection process. To make the final list, attorneys must:

Be formally nominated by fellow Super Lawyers honorees; Earn top marks in independent reviews of their professional standing, exemplary case results, community engagement, and other criteria of success. Receive the highest peer-review scores from attorneys who practice in the same region or practice area and are best suited to evaluate their qualifications.

In total, no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers in each state earn a spot in the final Super Lawyers list, making it a valuable distinction that consumers in need of proven representation can trust.

About The Becker Law FirmThe Becker Law Firm is a Cleveland-based civil trial practice known nationally for its work litigating complex medical malpractice, birth injury, and serious injury claims.

Led by award-winning Attorneys Michael F. Becker and Romney B. Cullers, The Becker Law Firm has recovered more than $500 million in compensation for clients and has secured numerous multi-million and record-setting verdicts and settlements.

Michael F. Becker : Managing Partner Mike Becker has represented thousands of victims and families across Ohio and the U.S. in matters of medical negligence, birth trauma, and serious injury / wrongful death. A Certified Civil trial Specialist and member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , a prestigious invite-only organization comprised of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys, Becker is hailed as one of the country's most celebrated trial lawyers. He has held numerous leadership positions in leading legal organizations over the course of his career and is Founder and Director of Mike's Kids, a charitable organization that provides support to children with special needs. His book, Stop Bullying!: Kids' Views on Bullying , was published earlier this year.

More information about The Becker Law Firm can be found at www.beckerjustice.com.

SOURCE The Becker Law Firm