Michael David Winery Nominated American Winery Of The Year By Wine Enthusiast Magazine

LODI, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast Magazine announced today that Michael David Winery has been nominated for a 2020 Wine Star Award as American Winery of the Year. Each year, Wine Enthusiast Magazine honors the individuals and companies that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and beverage world with the annual Wine Star Awards.

Brothers Michael and David Phillips are 5 th generation grape growers whose family has cultivated wine grapes in the Lodi region for nearly a century. Michael founded the winery in 1984 with little more than an old barn, a used press and a few barrels on a dirt floor. Today the Phillips family pride themselves on farming with future generations in mind, having adopted some of the most progressive sustainable farming practices in the state of California.

"We are honored and humbled to be in such great company for this nomination," said Michael and David Phillips, Co-Owners of Michael David Winery. "This is a huge acknowledgement not only for our families, but for our team and the Lodi region as a whole."

This nomination comes just 2 years after Adam Mettler, Director of Wine Operations for Michael David Winery, was named Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast in 2018 and 5 years after Lodi was named Wine Region of the Year in 2015. Wine Enthusiast will announce the winners of the Wine Star Awards in November.

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERYMichael David Winery, producers of brands such as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by brothers Michael and David Phillips, who together have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 35 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @MichaelDavidWinery.

