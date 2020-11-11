Michael David Winery Named American Winery Of The Year By Wine Enthusiast Magazine

LODI, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast Magazine announced today that Michael David Winery has been named 2020 American Winery of the Year. Each year, Wine Enthusiast Magazine honors the individuals and companies that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and beverage world with the annual Wine Star Awards.

Brothers Michael and David Phillips are 5 th generation grape growers whose family has cultivated wine grapes in the Lodi region for nearly a century. Michael founded the winery in 1984 with little more than an old barn, a used press and a few barrels on a dirt floor. Today the Phillips family pride themselves on farming with future generations in mind, having adopted some of the most progressive sustainable farming practices in the state of California.

"We are thrilled and honored to have been selected as Wine Enthusiast's 2020 American Winery of the Year," said Michael Phillips, Founder and Co-Owner. "Our family's mission has been to put Lodi on the map as a producer of quality wines at fair prices. Thanks to the efforts of our team and now this special recognition by Wine Enthusiast, we have reached that goal." Dave Phillips, President and Co-Owner, says "We are so humbled to be recognized for our dedication to this craft. Special thanks to Wine Enthusiast, our wonderful employees, growers and to our distributor partners in all 50 states and more than 30 countries."

This award comes just 2 years after Adam Mettler, Director of Wine Operations for Michael David Winery, was named Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast in 2018 and 5 years after Lodi was named Wine Region of the Year in 2015. Wine Enthusiast will honor the winners of the Wine Star Awards with a virtual awards dinner in January 2021.

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERYMichael David Winery, producers of brands such as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by brothers Michael and David Phillips, who together have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 35 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @MichaelDavidWinery.

Media Contact: Jenyn Sousa jsousa@michaeldavidwinery.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-david-winery-named-american-winery-of-the-year-by-wine-enthusiast-magazine-301170883.html

SOURCE Michael David Winery