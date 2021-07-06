Michael David Winery Announces New President

LODI, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery is excited to announce Larry Holman as President, effective immediately. After 37 years in business as a bonded winery, brothers Michael and David Phillips are eager to take the winery to new levels and are looking forward to the growth this change will bring.

Larry brings over 40 years of industry experience to the winery, holding prior executive management roles at companies such as Cline Cellars, Constellation and E&J Gallo. He will oversee all facets of the winery to increase wine production and achieve sales goals, while reporting directly to Co-Owners Michael and David. "For Dave and me, this is a step forward, not a step back," says Founder and Co-Owner Michael Phillips. "We are confident that Larry will help us lead Michael David Winery to a bright future and are excited to see the success he will bring to the organization."

Brothers Michael and David Phillips are 5 th generation grape growers whose family has cultivated wine grapes in the Lodi region for nearly a century. Michael founded the winery in 1984 with little more than an old barn, a used press and a few barrels on a dirt floor. Recently awarded Wine Enthusiast's "2020 American Winery of the Year," the Phillips family pride themselves on innovative brands that deliver on both quality and price.

Larry can be reached directly at lholman@michaeldavidwinery.com.

About Michael David Winery

Michael David Winery, producers of brands such as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by brothers Michael and David Phillips who together have built their Lodi business into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 37 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 900 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @MichaelDavidWinery.

