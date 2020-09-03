Michael Bremer, Executive of Flood Solutions, CoreLogic (Photo: Business Wire)

CoreLogic ® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Michael (Mike) Bremer, Executive of Flood Solutions, is one of 50 professionals nationwide to receive the coveted 2020...

CoreLogic ® (CLGX) - Get Report, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Michael (Mike) Bremer, Executive of Flood Solutions, is one of 50 professionals nationwide to receive the coveted 2020 HousingWire Insider Award. Award recipients are carefully selected professionals that help their firms make a difference through the completion of important or challenging projects. Mike's operational expertise and commitment to delivering advanced flood products that support the evolving needs of the industry made him an ideal recipient.

"The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire ecosystem."

"Mike has been a key contributor to CoreLogic and the housing finance industry more broadly for over two decades. His drive for innovation and promoting more accurate and timely analysis and reporting on flooding and identification of flood zones has resulted in better risk management for industry participants and countless homeowners alike," said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. "CoreLogic is a trusted resource within the industry, providing instant, tailored, and cost-effective solutions that enable lenders to act quickly and reliably on their flood insurance requirements while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations."

