Michael Baker International Promotes Mohamed A. Bagha, P.E., PMP, CFM, To Vice President And Regional Practice Lead - Water

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Mohamed A. Bagha, P.E., PMP, CFM, has been promoted to Regional Practice Lead - Water. In his new role, Mr. Bagha will build upon his 15 years with Michael Baker and facilitate the ongoing growth of the firm's Water practice in the Gulf Coast Region through extensive client outreach and close collaboration with staff across the company.

"Mohamed possesses a broad understanding of the Water marketplace, which helps him focus on key pursuits and teaming opportunities," said Juan Contreras, Gulf Coast Regional Director. "He serves as a mentor for his team, offers technical guidance across the Water practice and actively supports the Gulf Coast Region in pursuit and execution of projects."

Mr. Bagha is a skilled project manager with more than two decades of experience in water resources engineering, including advanced 1-D, 2-D and unsteady model development for hydrology and hydraulics, stormwater management and watershed planning. His contributions to developing teaming strategy and positioning were instrumental in winning proposals in three separate regions for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and his leadership helped Michael Baker receive its first task order under a new contract with the San Antonio River Authority. Mr. Bagha manages a diverse array of water resources projects for federal, state and municipal clients, and has been vital to FEMA's flood risk mapping initiatives at the national and regional levels.

Mr. Bagha holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology in Nagpur, India, a Master of Engineering degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, New York, and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2019, he was a finalist for Michael Baker's highest honor, the Chairman's Award.

