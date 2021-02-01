Michael Baker International Names Stephen Browning, P.E., Senior Vice President - Federal Markets

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Stephen Browning, P.E., has joined the firm as Senior Vice President - Federal Markets. In this role, Mr. Browning will provide leadership to develop, support and execute Michael Baker's work with U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies and its U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works portfolio, while growing the company's entire Federal portfolio.

"With decades of experience in program management, engineering and construction, including leadership of some of the world's largest and most challenging infrastructure programs, Stephen will be instrumental in helping Michael Baker meet the increasingly complex and far-reaching needs of our Federal clients," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and Federal Executive at Michael Baker International.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Browning served as the Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Energy's Legacy Management Program at Navarro Research and Engineering, where he was responsible for long-term maintenance, asset management, archives and information management for more than 100 sites. He also previously served as Senior Vice President and Client Account Manager for federal, national governments and defense contractors at CH2M Hill (now Jacobs). Earlier in his career, Mr. Browning was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Weston Solutions, and Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Programs at MWH Global (now Stantec).

Before joining the private sector, Mr. Browning served 23 years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 11 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service, with assignments across the U.S., Korea, Germany, Kuwait and Iraq. He also deployed to New York City immediately following the September 11, 2001, attacks to lead the USACE emergency response activities, including Urban Search and Rescue Operations, structural analysis and debris removal and disposal, before assuming the role of Senior Federal On-Scene Lead for Response and Recovery.

Mr. Browning served as Senior Executive Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and earned a Master of Science degree in Geotechnical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments.

