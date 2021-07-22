Michael Baker International Names Robert Hans, P.E., Cincinnati Office Manager

CINCINNATI , July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Robert Hans P.E., has joined the firm as Office Manager for the newly opened Cincinnati, Ohio, location. Mr. Hans will lead the firm's expansion in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, expand client relationships and drive growth throughout the Great Lakes Region.

"With the opening of our fourth office in Ohio, we are continuing our commitment to growth in the Great Lakes Region and servicing the area's expanding infrastructure needs," said Kent Zinn, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Rob is a skilled program and project manager with an extensive background in managing highway engineering, transportation planning, bridge inspection and roadway operations and maintenance projects. I am confident that as Office Manager, Rob will draw on his impressive resume and exemplary leadership experience to deliver innovative solutions to current and future clients."

Mr. Hans joins Michael Baker from WSP USA, where he served as Assistant Vice President, Cincinnati and Lexington Office Business Leader, overseeing contracts, project staffing, financial performance and project schedules for the two offices. Prior to that, he served as a Senior Project Manager with CT Consultants responsible for business development and marketing for the Southwest Ohio and North Central Kentucky regions. Mr. Hans also spent more than 27 years with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) in a variety of roles, beginning as a Bridge Inspector/Maintenance Engineer and progressing to Executive Director/Chief District Engineer, where he managed a team of nearly 300 employees and provided oversight for state highway activities and projects for the 11 Northern Kentucky counties in District Six.

Mr. Hans holds two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and another in Physics from Northern Kentucky University.

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

