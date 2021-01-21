Michael Baker International Names Mike Sidani, P.E., PMP, Executive Vice President And Chief Project Delivery Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Mike Sidani, P.E., PMP, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Project Delivery Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Sidani will oversee Michael Baker's overall project delivery process and prioritize the firm's corporate and project risk management programs, particularly around large-scale, complex Design-Build pursuits and execution. Mr. Sidani's expanded responsibilities align with the company's continued growth in pursuing, winning and executing increasingly large and multifaceted projects that require the highest quality and consistency in the delivery of services to clients. He will integrate the three major elements of Quality Management, Project Oversight and Risk Management under one coordinated entity.

"Michael Baker has a long history of delivering innovation, creativity, collaboration and continuous improvement. With this newly created position in our Executive Leadership Team, we are further solidifying our commitment to client satisfaction. For nearly 28 years at Michael Baker, Mike has been instrumental in developing a consistent approach for project delivery excellence throughout Michael Baker in both Quality and Project Oversight programs," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. "I am confident the expertise he brings to his new leadership role will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the organization."

Throughout his career at Michael Baker, Mr. Sidani has been responsible for managing and executing large-scale projects, managing office operations, and pursuing and winning new work. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he served as Project Manager on a number of large transportation infrastructure projects at other major global firms.

Mr. Sidani holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

