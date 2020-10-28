Michael Baker International Names Gil Bosque, P.E., Vice President And Hamilton, New Jersey, Office Executive

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Gil Bosque, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive for the firm's Hamilton, New Jersey location. Mr. Bosque brings more than 20 years of transportation engineering experience to his new role, in which he will be key to Michael Baker's continued growth and success in the Northeast Region and will enable the firm to continue successful expansions into new markets and business lines.

"Gil joined our firm as a Project Manager nearly 15 years ago and ascended to Department Manager before his most recent position as Director of Engineering," said Magdy Hagag, Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "His leadership and expertise will be vital as we further develop client relationships, deepen partnerships with consultants and industry leaders, win new work and deliver large-scale, complex projects that leverage the full capabilities of our firm."

Most recently, Mr. Bosque oversaw the Traffic, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Structures/Geotech and Aviation departments within Michael Baker's New Jersey operations, while also providing guidance to the Civil/Highway and Construction Management and Construction Inspection (CMCI) teams. His expertise also includes highway and airfield design, construction cost estimating and project management. Mr. Bosque has managed transportation projects of all sizes for clients, including the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, South Jersey Transportation Authority and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Earlier in his career, he was a Project Engineer with Berger Lehman Associates, P.C., leading the highway design of several large infrastructure projects in New York City.

Mr. Bosque holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is active in ACEC-NJ, serving as Vice Chairman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority Committee and as part of the Steering Committee for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. He is also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, New Jersey.

