Michael Baker International Names Derek Vogelsang Vice President Of Engineering Technology

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Derek Vogelsang has joined the firm as Vice President of Engineering Technology. In this role, he will lead companywide efforts to create, innovate and distribute technologies that will enable the firm to deliver new work with greater value to its clients. He will be based out of the firm's Denver Office.

"Derek joins Michael Baker with more than 25 years of experience designing and delivering technology-enabled business transformation projects across the U.S., Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand," said Dan Kieny, Chief Technology Officer at Michael Baker International. "In this new role, he will establish common processes and efficiencies for how our technologies - such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) - are used to acquire, manage and analyze data, creating more value for our clients and the communities we serve."

Most recently, Mr. Vogelsang served as Director of DMV Advisory Services, where he provided operational improvement services to clients in the water and wastewater, mining and natural resources sectors. As Vice President of Strategic Services for Westin Technology Solutions, he served as Program Director for a large Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system upgrade that controlled, monitored and analyzed a water client's industrial processes. Additionally, he served as Regional Leader - Business Transformation for MWH Global (now Stantec) for 10 years, managing the business transformation consulting practice in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Vogelsang earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Aquatic and Terrestrial Ecology and Management from the University of Adelaide in Australia and a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of South Australia.

About Michael Baker International Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-names-derek-vogelsang-vice-president-of-engineering-technology-301121130.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International