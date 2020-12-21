Michael Baker International Appoints Tim Little, P.E., Regional Practice Lead - Transportation

CARY, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, announced today that Tim Little, P.E., has joined the firm as Regional Practice Lead - Transportation for its Mid-Atlantic Region. Mr. Little will be critical in advancing Michael Baker's position as an industry leader as he focuses on extensive client outreach and developing and securing business opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

"Michael Baker is renowned for addressing our clients' toughest transportation challenges with innovative solutions," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and Federal Executive. "We welcome Tim to the Michael Baker team and look forward to his immense contributions as he collaborates with clients and colleagues across the Mid-Atlantic to deliver quality transportation projects."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Little spent more than 30 years as an engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), where he leveraged his diverse experience and knowledge in all aspects of transportation operations, project development processes and entire transportation networks. He most recently served as Chief Engineer for NCDOT, where he oversaw the design, construction and maintenance of 80,000 miles of roadway in the state's 14 Divisions.

Mr. Little holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is a registered professional engineer in North Carolina and has been a voting member of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' (AASHTO) Council of Highway and Streets for the past three years, as well as a member of the Southeastern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO).

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-international-appoints-tim-little-pe-regional-practice-lead--transportation-301196963.html

SOURCE Michael Baker International