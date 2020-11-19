Michael Baker International And Tetra Tech Joint Venture Selected By FEMA For HMTAP Contract

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, Tetra Tech, have been awarded a single-source, five-year IDIQ contract up to $50M by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the Hazard Mitigation Technical Assistance Program (HMTAP). The Alliance for Resilience and Mitigation's (ARM) HMTAP support will include engineering and non-architecture projects, specifically to aid enhanced capacity in meeting pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster mitigation and environmental responsibilities with respect to FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Program. Program areas include grant application support, including benefit-cost analysis, environmental and historic preservation support, post-event assessments, policy and regulatory analysis, publications, national floodplain insurance program support and community outreach.

"Michael Baker International has a long-standing relationship with FEMA and the result of this collaboration has resulted in stronger, more resilient communities for nearly half a century," said Dale Gray, Office Executive, Alexandria - Emergency Management Office at Michael Baker International. "Together with our strong and experienced JV partner, Tetra Tech, we will continue to support FEMA's goals of building a culture of preparedness and making sure the nation is equipped and prepared to respond to disasters."

ARM will support Regions 5, 6 and 7, consisting of the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. In addition, ARM will aid FEMA Headquarters, specifically the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration's (FIMA) Office of Flood Insurance Advocate (OFIA) and the Insurance and Mitigation Readiness Division (IMRD).

The contract commenced in Fall 2020 and extends through 2025.

