Michael Baker International Affirms Industry Leadership Position In Engineering News-Record's Latest Rankings

PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, affirmed its strong industry leadership position with the release of Engineering New Record's (ENR) 2021 rankings. The annual survey provides detailed rankings of the largest professional service firms and construction firms in almost 50 separate market sectors. This year, Michael Baker maintained its position in the top 6% of Design Firms, ranking No.31 for the second consecutive year. The firm also ranked No. 18 among the Top 100 Pure Designers.

"During a challenging year, Michael Baker employees remained committed to solving complex infrastructure problems and delivering projects of the highest quality for our clients," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "I thank our colleagues for continuing Michael Baker's more than 80-year legacy of delivering expertise, experience, innovation and integrity for our clients. Those characteristics contributed to our continued strong standings within the latest ENR rankings."

Michael Baker was also recognized as a top-30 firm in key sectors, including:

Bridge: Michael Baker has a long history of addressing bridge design, construction and preservation challenges with innovative and sustainable solutions and secured the No. 5 rank for the third consecutive year.

Michael Baker's No. 10 ranking in Water reflects its priority to assist clients in continually improving water systems for future generations. The firm also moved up one spot to No. 7 in Transmission Lines and Aqueducts and maintained the No. 7 position for the second straight year in Dams and Reservoirs.

Transportation: The firm utilizes its vast experience, expertise and innovative ideas to assist clients in improving lives through a well-thought-out and implemented transportation system, leading to it maintaining the No. 12 ranking.

General Building: Michael Baker climbed two spots to No. 8 in Government Offices and improved four spots to No. 14 in Multi-Unit Residential.

Airports: The firm serves more than 150 aviation clients with their airports, facilities and operations. This year, Michael Baker's Airports rank rose three spots to No. 19.

Site Assessment and Compliance: Michael Baker's No. 15 rank in Site Assessment and Compliance highlights the firm's commitment to sustainable development.

Pipelines: Michael Baker has played a key role in some of the largest pipeline systems in the world, earning the No. 23 ranking in Pipelines.

Construction Management: Michael Baker's Construction Services Practice is dedicated to adding value and driving efficiency from small projects to multi-billion-dollar construction programs, achieving No. 29 for the second year in a row.

At a regional level, Michael Baker continues to expand its presence in key markets to serve its client base and accommodate growth, reflected as the firm continued to rank in the top-30 on a number of ENR lists, including Mid-Atlantic (No. 2 for the seventh straight year); Mountain (rose seven places to No. 10); New York (No. 26 for the second consecutive year); Southwest (moved up two spots to No. 26) and Northwest (No. 27 for the second year in a row).

