Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D To Join The Scientific Advisory Board Of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer and blood disorders, today announced the appointment of Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D. to Brooklyn's Scientific Advisory Board, effective May 21, 2021.

Dr. Andreeff currently serves as a Professor of Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center where he holds the Paul and Mary Haas Chair in Genetics and is the Chief of Molecular Hematology and Therapy. Dr. Andreeff received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and additional training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). Dr. Andreff has been a pioneer in flow cytometry since 1971, when he established the first flow cytometry laboratory at the University of Heidelberg and organized the first European flow cytometry conference. In 1977 he joined MSKCC, became head of the Leukemia Cell Biology and Hematopathology flow cytometry laboratory, and organized the first Clinical Cytometry Conference in 1986. Since 1990 he has been Professor of Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He has published over 700 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books and 75 book chapters.

"Dr. Andreeff brings a tremendous amount of experience in developing treatments for leukemia and I am thrilled to welcome him to Brooklyn's Scientific Advisory Board," said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Brooklyn. "He is an established leader in analyzing the interactions between leukemia stem cells and their microenvironment. He has also laid the foundation for using mesenchymal stem cells in cancer therapy. Dr. Andreeff's expertise will be crucial as we continue to advance our work in the gene editing and cell therapy space."

"Having worked extensively in the leukemia space, I am eager to join the Brooklyn team and contribute to their efforts to develop impactful oncology therapies," said Dr. Andreeff. "With the recent license with Factor Bioscience Limited and Novellus Therapeutics Limited's gene editing technology, Brooklyn has tremendous potential as a leader in cancer therapy with a diverse pipeline of products. I am excited to be a part of this team."

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics.

Brooklyn's most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

