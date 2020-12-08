Mich Announces Launch Of Water Spitir - Innovative 3-in-1 Portable Washer & Dryer

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mich announced the launch of Water Spitir, a versatile, portable and time-saving washer & dryer. This portable and efficient washing and drying combo is the perfect solution that eliminates handwashing and satisfies all portable laundry needs. Water Spitir is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/723737750/the-innovative-three-in-one-washer-and-dryer.

For those who are looking for a space-saving, energy-efficient alternative to owning a full-size laundry machine set, Water Spitir is a great choice. This compact washer dryer combo is perfect for small laundry loads and makes sense as a specialty clothes cleaner. Many clothes, especially undergarments require handwashing or washing separately from other colors. But handwashing is a messy, time-consuming chore that no one looks forward to. Water Spitir is the solution. It requires no costly installation, is simple, effective and user-friendly for everyone.

It conveniently and quickly completes alternate washing duties without a mess and keeps primary washers and dryers free to handle everyday clothes cleaning. Because of its compact size and efficient washing methods, Water Spitir uses much less water than typical washing machines and reduces daily consumption for an eco-friendly clean.

"Many people, especially city dwellers, don't have access to a full-size washer and dryer and, if they do, there are situations where using them is inefficient and wasteful. That's why we created Water Spitir. It is portable, super-efficient and eliminates handwashing. It is small enough to fit in any apartment and can go anywhere for travel. It's an easy and earth-friendly alternative to traditional laundry machines and is perfect for small loads or garments that require special washing procedures," said Fabio Gao, Mich CEO.

Using the latest technology, Water Spitir employs an advanced copper-wound motor that is five times more powerful than typical portable washers. The efficient and reliable motor system is ultra-quiet at just 60 decibels and Water Spitir offers three modes of rinse, two spin-dry modes and three drying modes for different garment types and provides safe, dependable cleaning and drying. Water Spitir is safe for any fabric type including wool, silk, cotton and synthetics and has a 2 Liter capacity that can handle typical daily laundry needs.

Water Spitir 3-In-1 Portable Washer & Dryer combo is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/723737750/the-innovative-three-in-one-washer-and-dryer.

Media Contact: hello@michcn.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mich-announces-launch-of-water-spitir---innovative-3-in-1-portable-washer--dryer-301188600.html

SOURCE Mich