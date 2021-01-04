Mice Model Market Revenue To Cross USD 12 Bn By 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Mice Model Market by Mice Type (Inbred, Outbred, Knockout, Hybrid), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell Injection, Nuclear Transfer), Application (Research and Development, Production and Quality Control, Academics), Use (Human, Veterinary), End-use (Companies, Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of mice models will cross $12.3 billion by 2026.

The rise in the advancements in gene editing tools will significantly boost the mice model market growth. CRISPR is an emerging and breakthrough technology that has enabled rapid and cost-effective production of mice models. It is easy to perform and time-saving as compared to conventional techniques. CRISPR technology has enabled the generation of mutant mouse models such as knockout and knock-in mouse models for testing drug safety. Thus, the demand for mice models has augmented due to the increased utilization of CRISPR techniques. The utilization of mice models by a large number of research institutions and well-established industry players in developed countries has further uplifted the market. This is owing to the advancements in other gene editing techniques, including zinc-finger nuclease technology.

Growing consumption of personalized medicine in developing and developed countries has fueled the demand for humanized mice models. According to a recently published study by the National Institute of Aging (NIA), the humanized mice model enables research for personalized medicine to treat psychological disorders including Alzheimer's disease. Thus, the increasing incidences of neurodegenerative disorders across the globe and the demand for effective treatment and precision medicines are increasingly being used and prescribed in clinics and hospitals.

The outbred segment in the mice model market was valued at more than USD 1.7 billion in 2019. Outbred mice are propagated through non-standardized mating techniques and retain substantial genetic variability. Recently developed outbred mice have created research options that exceed human genetic diversity. Therefore, these factors, outbred mice are increasingly being used in transgenic research. Additionally, outbred mice have better fertility and are cost-effective as compared to the other mice types.

Mice model market for CRISPR technology exceeded USD 2.5 billion in 2019, led by several factors such as being cost-effective, time-saving, easy to use, and with better and faster results. Moreover, CRISPR technology is majorly used for neuroscience research and for creating new genetic models that result in a potential reduction of mice usage. CRISPR technology further allows scientists to manipulate the sequence of DNA in a precise manner.

The production and quality control application segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the coming years impelled by the increased demand for mice models to test the safety of vaccines such as malaria and tuberculosis vaccine. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 15% of the total animal models, including mice, are used for vaccine production and quality control. The increased demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapy to treat cancer patients has also led to higher production and quality control check.

The veterinary segment held around 19% of the mice model market share in 2019. The growing prevalence of various animal disorders such as seizures and severe infectious diseases has led to an increase in R&D activities to develop veterinary medicines. The presence of veterinary contract research organizations offering mice models for veterinary drug discovery with related services will expand the market in the future. Furthermore, research projects involving the use of mice models are well funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The companies segment is predicted to showcase a 7.1% growth rate till 2026, propelled by the growing number of drugs that need to be tested in order to check the efficacy and safety of the drugs. The rising number of research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe are further driving the market expansion.

Brazil mice model market size was more than 11 million in 2019 on account of substantial infrastructure and economic development. Brazil has a dynamic research sector in health, biotechnology, and pharmacology that is supported by a defined government focusing on diseases such as viral diseases, malaria, leishmaniasis, Chagas disease and dengue. The Brazilian health research policy is engaged in promoting partnerships and networks among scientists in academic institutions for research that are considered fundamental to guarantee both animal welfare and the quality of research. In addition, the patterns associated with domestic production, export, import, and consumption in the country have helped market participants to capitalize and analyze opportunities.

Some of the major players operational in the mice model market are Charles River, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Inc, genOway, Harbour BioMed, Janvier Labs and Hera BioLabs among others. These companies have implemented several strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and product launches to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

