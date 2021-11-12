Micah Beckwith Tapped As Indiana State Chair For U.S. Term Limits

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Term Limits announces that Micah Beckwith has agreed to be the Indiana State Chair for U.S. Term Limits. Beckwith brings a depth of public service to this role. He has seen first-hand the need for term limits at the federal level and will work tirelessly in his role as Indiana State Chair to see that Indiana adopts a resolution for term limits.

"I am very honored to be serving as the Indiana State Chair for U.S. Term Limits," said Micah Beckwith. "Now more than ever before, the need for term limits is crystal clear. Polls show that the one issue Americans regardless of political affiliation are united about is the need for congressional term limits."

"Serving in Congress has become for many, a lucrative lifelong job rather than a public service," concluded Beckwith. "Term limits will help end the era of career politicians and ensures that Congress works better for all Americans."

"We are honored to have Micah leading our efforts in Indiana to pass term limits on Congress," said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. "He is a strong leader who understands the problems within Congress and the need for term limits. Under his guidance, I am confident we will get our term limits resolution passed in Indiana."

Beckwith is currently the pastor at Life Church. He has over 17 years of experience of service in Central Indiana, having pastored at multiple churches in the area. These include White River Church and Northview Church. He is also a small business owner, with several companies, including a promotional production company and entertainment group.

Beckwith ran for Congress in 2020 and is currently serving as the Director of the Indiana Family Institute's Hoosier Leadership Series, as well as, the Executive Director of Indiana Family Action, which is dedicated to promoting elected conservative leaders within local, state, and federal government.

He is a graduate of Huntington University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He and his wife Susan, reside in Noblesville, Indiana with their two children, Brody and Savannah.

