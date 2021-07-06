MIB Names New Chief Financial Officer

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Tracy S. Harris as Chief Financial Officer. She will join MIB's Executive Team effective today, overseeing the direction, control and coordination of all financial activities for the organization, reporting to Brian Winikoff, MIB's President and CEO.

Ms. Harris brings over 20 years of experience focused on strategic, operational and financial leadership activities. Her previous experience spans public, private and non-profit sectors having served as CFO for several organizations where finance provided a platform for overall operational performance and long-term viability.

Ms. Harris has been a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) since 2014 and is a Board Member for CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield. She is also the Founding Member of the D.C. chapter of CHIEF, a private network helping women attain leadership positions, and a Member of the Economic Club of New York.

"Tracy brings a strong track-record as a CFO and executive leader to our organization," said Winikoff. "Her deep and diverse experience base will prove valuable to incorporate best practices in financial management and support our business as we pursue our transformational plan. I look forward to the unique perspective Tracy will bring to our leadership team."

About MIBMIB Group, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

Media Inquiries: Betty-Jean LaneMIB Group, Inc.781.751.6135 blane@mib.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mib-names-new-chief-financial-officer-301325058.html

SOURCE MIB Group, Inc.