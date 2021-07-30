MiaRec Provides Gold Sponsorship For Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit US

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaRec, provider of award-winning call recording and voice AI solutions, announced its Gold Sponsorship of Cavell's 2021 Cloud Comms Summit US.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaRec, provider of award-winning call recording and voice AI solutions, announced its Gold Sponsorship of Cavell's 2021 Cloud Comms Summit US. This September's Cloud Comms US is one of the most anticipated summits for technology and service providers, and will feature a keynote address from MiaRec CEO Gennady Bezko.

"Cavell is happy to welcome Gold Sponsors MiaRec as our newest supporter of the Cloud Comms Summit US 2021," said Cavell's Executive Director, Matthew Townend. He added, "Their services of call recording and quality management solutions bring a new focus to the event, and we look forward to hearing their Keynote there in September."

The summit's theme, "Reborn: The Dawn of a New Era for Communications", will reflect a contrast to last year's virtual event as attendees return to the summit in person, and will no doubt address the rapid adaptive growth in communication technology gained over the past year.

"We at MiaRec couldn't be more enthusiastic about being Gold Sponsors of this year's Comms Summit," said MiaRec CEO Gennady Bezko. He added, "Telecom providers and cloud services experienced substantial growth over the past year and we think this conference will collectively represent more industry insight and vision than any year prior".

The in-person summit will take place from September 20th to the 22nd in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Participants can attend 3 days of keynotes, panel discussions, and insightful exchanges from service providers and vendors in the cloud communications industry. MiaRec will showcase the latest additions to its platform, including voice AI and advanced call reporting.

About MiaRecMiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of call recording and voice AI solutions. The MiaRec solutions portfolio includes call recording, screen capture, and contact center solutions for service providers and enterprise customers.

Global service providers use our multi-tenant solutions to improve their clients' customer service and protect their businesses. MiaRec drives additional revenue to its users while equipping their customers to stay fully compliant with industry regulations such as PCI-DSS, FCA, MiFID II, GDPR and HIPAA.

MiaRec maintains its headquarters in San Jose, California, with offices and partners worldwide. For additional information, please visit http://www.miarec.com

