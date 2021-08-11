Miami Dolphins, Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment. Through this comprehensive relationship, Lexus will be the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, elevate the in-game experience for current and potential Lexus owners in the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club and positively impact the community through support of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

"We are excited about our partnership with Lexus, a brand that has set the standard for luxury and first-class experiences throughout South Florida," said Jeremy Walls, senior vice president, chief revenue officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Lexus is a legacy brand, and we look forward to engaging our shared fans and broadening our community impact in authentic and exciting ways."

"A key factor in our decision-making process is to align our brand with partners that share our values of creating memorable experiences for the people we serve," said Sam Wintermyer, general manager, Lexus Southern Area. "We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination with a strong commitment to the South Florida community."

As the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Lexus will have significant branding presence at all stadium events and will entitle a custom content series. In addition, fans will be able to experience the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group. Located between the 30-yard lines on the north side, this unique space offers wider, padded seats for fans and an air-conditioned club.

A South Florida community pillar, Lexus will play a key role in driving support for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC). The Miami Dolphins have pledged $75 million from the DCC to fund innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth - the University of Miami Health System - the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports. To help with the fight against cancer, Lexus North Sideline Club Members will receive one complimentary registration to participate in the DCC courtesy of Lexus to DCC XII on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

About LexusLexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About the Miami DolphinsThe Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated, and united South Florida community. The organization hosts the largest fundraiser in the NFL with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, raising more than $45 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, has impacted more than 60,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

