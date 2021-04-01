Miami Black Officials Most Powerful And Influential Business Leaders

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Opa-locka City Manager John Pate and Vice Mayor Veronica Williams were recently listed by Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida's "Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Opa-locka City Manager John Pate and Vice Mayor Veronica Williams were recently listed by Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida's "Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders."

Legacy Magazine, a business/news publication serving South Florida's Black community in Miami Dade County, will profile Pate and Williams in its upcoming issue. The two honorees will be spotlighted specifically for their role as influential leaders within the African-American community and beyond.

"It is an extraordinary honor and privilege to be selected as one of Legacy Magazine's Most Powerful and Influential Black Business. The work that we continue to do for the City of Opa-locka is far from over. We put the stakeholders first and want this city to receive our equitable share. That is my driving factor each day. For me to be acknowledged for this is truly an honor. I am grateful to join a distinguished group of powerful and influential business leaders," said Pate.

Pate, Williams, and the other honorees all reflect South Florida's diverse economic, cultural, and vocational richness. Along with their professional accomplishments, the honorees are also committed to serving others through their communities. Their dedication to excellence in their respective industries and service is an inspiration to all.

"I'm elated to be selected as one of Legacy Magazine's "Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders." I commend Legacy Magazine for continuing to honor hundreds of Black business leaders throughout the years. Joining this year's class of South Florida's business leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists is truly an honor," said Williams.

For all media inquiries, additional comments and requests for interviews, please contact: Jessica Garrett Modkins at JGM@hiprockstar.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-black-officials-most-powerful-and-influential-business-leaders-301261055.html

SOURCE City of Opa-Locka