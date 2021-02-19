Miami Beach Welcomes New, Travel-Worthy Hotels And Experiences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, continues to see growth as the destination continues to welcome new, travel-worthy hotels and experiences for visitors and locals to enjoy. As travelers look ahead and begin planning future vacations, Miami Beach is perfectly positioned to deliver a variety of perks and amenities through the introduction of new hotels including Moxy South Beach, The Goodtime Hotel and Esmé Miami Beach. This trio of new openings offers travelers the opportunity to relax and recharge while indulging in innovative cuisine and experiences.

"As a world-class destination, Miami Beach continues to elevate the traveler experience with the opening of multiple hotels, offering an array of guest packages and deals to deliver a personal and memorable vacation," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We recognize and celebrate these new properties as they welcome new guests to Miami Beach."

For those looking for an exciting and dynamic destination, Miami Beach is ready to satisfy all travelers with a plethora of happenings including:

Moxy South Beach: Offering a whimsical take of the Miami Beach lifestyle, Moxy South Beach brings sense of adventure to visitors. With indoor-outdoor spaces including a rooftop bar and dining terrace, and experiences like film screenings with an ocean view, guests will have an enjoyable experience. Through June 6, 2021 , travelers can use promo code D3Q and receive up to 20% with the hotel's Stay Longer & Save deal.

The Goodtime Hotel is a new, waterfront property that will be located on South Beach. The seven story, 266-room highly anticipated hotel boasts a recording studio, an outdoor workout area, retail space and dining opportunities, featuring indoor and outdoor seating.

Esmé Miami Beach: Located on Miami Beach's famed Española Way, this Spanish-Mediterranean property will feature 145 hotel rooms and five original food & beverage concepts, bringing a new style of chic escapism to Miami Beach this summer. The hotel will feature a rooftop space with four interconnected roof decks activated with a bar, a restaurant and a pool.

The Bass Museum continues to attract guests with new additions to their Art Outside program. Miami-based artist Najja Moon will soon install a public sculpture titled 'Your Mommas Voice in the Back of Your Head' in Collins Park, which will be on view from March 2021 thru January 2022.

-based artist will soon install a public sculpture titled 'Your Mommas Voice in the Back of Your Head' in Collins Park, which will be on view from thru . Ambersweet at The Confidante Miami Beach is the latest must-try restaurant to indulge on the bold flavors of Miami Beach . Guests will be greeted by rich colors, whimsical art and accents, and a relaxed, elegant vibe - a perfect setting to converse over delicious cuisine and cocktails. Outdoor seating is available.

"These highly-anticipated Miami Beach hotel openings and activities are key to our continuous dedication to providing a destination that's like no other place in the world," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "We look forward to providing unmatched experiences to our first-time and return guests now and in the future."

