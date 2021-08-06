Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Opens

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF), an intensive training program for the next generation of classical musicians, has officially opened its call for student applications for summer 2022. MMF will host global young artists selected from top conservatories and universities for three weeks of performances in multiple exciting Miami Beach venues. Student applications close on May 15, 2022.

MMF 2022 is anchored by two opera productions: Georges Bizet's Carmen and Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold. Both productions feature MMF's talented vocalists and a full orchestra, and will take place in partnership with Faena Art and in one of the highest-profile venues in Miami Beach, the breathtaking Faena Forum .

A major cornerstone of the MMF experience is the opportunity to perform core operatic literature with a full orchestra. The MMF Orchestra will entertain thousands during one of Miami Beach's signature patriotic events; the Fourth of July concert series is an annual celebration of patriotic music and the soundtrack for the area's best fireworks show. Presented by the City of Miami Beach and Ocean Drive Association, the MMF Independence Day Concert is an American celebration everyone can enjoy.

Entering its ninth season, MMF continues a tradition of educational excellence. MMF's training institutes in opera, orchestra, and conducting reflect the standards and practices of professional opera companies and orchestras. Pre-professional artists participate in a program of varied and intensive training filled with realworld experience. In addition to hard work, it's a fun experience that promises to break down barriers and open new doors for students.

MMF's highly respected Conducting Institute returns in 2022, led by acclaimed conductor and educator Mark Gibson. Emerging conductors have the opportunity to learn score study techniques and other off-podium topics, while honing baton technique in piano rehearsals and with a chamber orchestra. The program culminates in an in-person public performance that will be videorecorded.

With its flair for arts and culture, The Betsy - South Beach has been the host hotel for MMF since its founding and continues to be a special venue for evening student performances and more. The Betsy Hotel is the exclusive host of MMF's VIP teaching artists, as part of its Betsy Writers Room initiative that has hosted over 1,000 high profile visiting artists since its inception.

The Faena Forum and Faena Art are a major sponsor and partner of MMF 2022. Faena Forum is a pioneering new building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Rem Koolhaas/OMA and the home of Faena Art in Miami. Faena Forum serves as an incubator for cultural expression as well as a place for convening and community building that reshapes the cultural landscape of Miami Beach.

For more information about applying to the program, visit: www.miamimusicfestival.com .

Contact: Angelica Perez aperez@miamimusicfestival.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-beach-classical-music-festival-opens-301349948.html

SOURCE Miami Beach Classical Music Festival